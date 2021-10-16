Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $2,475.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021702 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

