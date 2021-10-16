Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Financial Review

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.39%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stellantis.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

