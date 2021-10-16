STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.98. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

