stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

