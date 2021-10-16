stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

