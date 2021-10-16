Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,534 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after buying an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,364,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 948,614 shares of company stock valued at $60,261,093. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

