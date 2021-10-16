Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,322 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $618.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

