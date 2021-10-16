Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,108 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

