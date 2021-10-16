Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 93,736 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.