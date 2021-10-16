Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 982 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average is $329.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

