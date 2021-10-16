Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

