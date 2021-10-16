Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 328.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $65.69 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

