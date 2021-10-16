Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

