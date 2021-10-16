Stifel Financial Corp Buys 44,929 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Omeros worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omeros by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Omeros by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. WBB Securities increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

OMER opened at $7.73 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

