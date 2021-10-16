Stifel Financial Corp Buys 890 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $239.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $248.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

