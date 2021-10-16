Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

