Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.