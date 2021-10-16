Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.58 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 124,972 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 225,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

