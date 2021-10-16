Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.16 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Beyond Meat worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.64 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

