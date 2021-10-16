Stifel Financial Corp Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amphenol by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

