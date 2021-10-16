Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1,678.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,229 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

