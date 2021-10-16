Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of State Street worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE STT opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.
State Street Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
