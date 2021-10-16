Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of State Street worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.