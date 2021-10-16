Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $398.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.03.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

