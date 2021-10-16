Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,288 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $349.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

