Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 30,948 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.