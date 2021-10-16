Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 34,038 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.02% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

