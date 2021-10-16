Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,195 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

