Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,363 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.