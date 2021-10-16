STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.58

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.58 ($39.51) and traded as high as €36.61 ($43.07). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.41 ($42.83), with a volume of 2,181,415 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.04 ($47.11).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.58.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

