Storj 24-Hour Volume Tops $63.13 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $458.81 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

