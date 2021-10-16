STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $31,922.20 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

