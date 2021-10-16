Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,928.07

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,928.07 and traded as high as $1,982.92. Straumann shares last traded at $1,982.92, with a volume of 51 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,934.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,928.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,681.75.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

