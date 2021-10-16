StrongHands Market Cap Achieves $637,856.83 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $637,856.83 and approximately $274.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,783,357,767 coins and its circulating supply is 17,370,163,413 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.