SUKU (SUKU) Market Cap Reaches $60.14 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and $482,928.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

