Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 76,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.