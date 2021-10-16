Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 76,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.90.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
