Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.