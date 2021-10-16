Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.84

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.84 and traded as low as $24.77. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPTF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

