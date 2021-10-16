Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.96

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $6.32. Sunworks shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,049,482 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sunworks by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunworks by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

