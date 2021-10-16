Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SLGG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.