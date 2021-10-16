Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $52.72 million and $1.01 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,519,641 coins and its circulating supply is 330,685,734 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

