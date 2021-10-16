SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $71.94 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $71.94 million and approximately $31.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012784 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 263% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

