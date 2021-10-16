Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 14,625 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.08% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MVV opened at $66.51 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

