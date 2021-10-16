Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 168,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $31.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

