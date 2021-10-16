Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 5,647 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 9.01% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

JMIN opened at $36.13 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

