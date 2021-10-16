Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 7,144 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.72% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

RNDM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $58.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.