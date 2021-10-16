Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 91,356 The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.39% of The First of Long Island at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

