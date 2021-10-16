Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.85 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $102.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.