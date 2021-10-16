Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

CADE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

