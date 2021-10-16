Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.85 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,486,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of RXRX opened at $19.04 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

