Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

